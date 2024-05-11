2020 Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (7-0, 1 KO) dethroned former undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica “CASkilla” McCaskill (12-4-1, 5 KOs) to claim the WBA title by eight round techical decision on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. McCaskill tried to make it a brawl, but Price was always a step ahead. The bout was sent to the judges at the start of round nine due to swelling caused by a cut over McCaskill’s left eye. Scores were 90-82 3x.

Heavyweight Hughie Fury (28-3, 16 KOs), cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, scored a second round TKO over Patrick Korte (Patrick Korte (21-4-1, 18 KOs). A barrage of punched prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:06.

Other Results:

Rhys Edwards W10 Thomas Patrick Ward (featherweight)

Mark Jeffers TKO5 Darren Johnstone* (super middleweight)