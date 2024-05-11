2020 Olympic gold medalist Lauren Price (7-0, 1 KO) dethroned former undisputed female welterweight champion Jessica “CASkilla” McCaskill (12-4-1, 5 KOs) to claim the WBA title by eight round techical decision on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales. McCaskill tried to make it a brawl, but Price was always a step ahead. The bout was sent to the judges at the start of round nine due to swelling caused by a cut over McCaskill’s left eye. Scores were 90-82 3x.
Heavyweight Hughie Fury (28-3, 16 KOs), cousin of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, scored a second round TKO over Patrick Korte (Patrick Korte (21-4-1, 18 KOs). A barrage of punched prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:06.
Other Results:
Rhys Edwards W10 Thomas Patrick Ward (featherweight)
Mark Jeffers TKO5 Darren Johnstone* (super middleweight)
Didn’t think it was a great performance necessarily by Price, but I do think she’s going to be VERY difficult to beat and I do expect her, like she said, to get better. She will not challenge Shields, but I think she beats any welterweight right now, including Sandy Ryan, at her best.
Ugly fight. McCaskill had no idea and her corner seemed to start the excuse machine revving up by the midpoint of the fight. This fight made me happy rounds are only 2 minutes