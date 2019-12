Former WBA cruiserweight champion Denis Lebedev (32-2, 23 KOs), who announced his retirement last July, has since decided that he still has a lot to give to boxing, even at age forty. He is readying to fight South African veteran Thabiso Mchunu (21-5, 13 KO), ranked #8 by the WBC, on December 21 at the Ivan Yarygin Sports Palace in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. The winner could land a WBC title shot in 2020.

