WBA gold welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr. (14-0, 14 KOs) hosted a media workout yesterday at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, Calif. ahead of his 12-round fight against Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) on December 13 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. and will be streamed live on DAZN.



“I feel like I’ve really shown that I belong in the top dogs,” said Ortiz. “I feel like people are starting to recognize me a lot more, this was my breakout year and I’m going to break out even more next year.

“What I know about Brad Solomon, he’s a very experienced fighter, he has double the wins that I have. He’s crafty, he definitely brings something different to the table than my past fighters you know, he’s not going to stay in the ring, he’s going to want to make me miss, going to want to stick a move. We haven’t seen me fight someone like that in the professionals yet so everyone’s going to see how I do against a fighter like that.

“I’m ready to show people that I can fight any way, if I need to adjust then I can adjust. I haven’t had to make those adjustments yet. Some people say that I don’t move my head a lot, but I move my head a lot, especially in sparring. The thing is I haven’t needed to yet, I haven’t needed to do a lot of things in my fights yet because they’ve ended so early. There’s going to be a time when I’m going to need to use everything I have and that’s probably going to be one of my greatest fights. My work ethic comes from my dad pushing me this entire time. He’s really pushed me to not be satisfied with anything that I do, there’s always room for improvement, you can always work harder. A lot of my success has come from my dad.”