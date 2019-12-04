Dennis Hogan (28-2-1, 7 KOs), who challenges WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in the main event on SHOWTIME Saturday night, spoke about the move up to middleweight at a media workout in Brooklyn. “Everyone who’s seen me fight fully knows that I can win this and I have 100 percent confidence that I will get it done,” said Hogan. If you know how determined I am, you know that I can win this fight.”



“I’ve gained power because of the extra carbohydrates that I’ve been able to have in camp. I have more back muscle, leg muscle and I can feel the power. It’s an extra 10 to 15% snap on my punches. We sparred with Jeison Rosario in Miami and he was exactly what I needed for this fight. He’s prepared me and gotten me ready for anything that Charlo can bring on Saturday.”

