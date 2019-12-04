For the fourth time in seventh months, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will defend his WBO junior featherweight world title. Boxing’s most active world champion will make his fourth title defense of 2019 Saturday against countryman Francisco Horta at Auditorio GNP Seguros in Puebla, Mexico on ESPN+.



“After I won the title, I told Zanfer and Top Rank that I wanted to fight as often as possible,” said Navarrete. “That’s what world champions are supposed to do. Look at the great Mexican champions that came before me. Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya and Erik Morales built their names and their legacies by being active. That’s the tradition I am following. I am the Mexican ‘Iron Man’ of boxing.

“In 2020, I would love to unify titles at 122 pounds, and if any of the bantamweight champions would like to move up to 122, I am here. I want to fight the best. That’s the Mexican way.”