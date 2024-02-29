February 28, 2024
Boxing Results

Late Results from Maryland

Jeter Promotions presented an eleven-bout card at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland this past Saturday. In the main event, super middleweight Immanuwel Aleem (20-3-2, 13 KOs) stopped Malcom Jones (17-4, 10 KOs) in round four for the vacant WBC Fecarbox and UBO Continental titles.

In the co-main event, super bantamweight Jaqeem Hutcherson (11-1-1, 0 KOs) outpointed Brandon Chambers (9-3-1, 5 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 78-74 3x. The bout was a rematch.

Junior welterweight Ahmad Muhammad Jones (7-0, 5 KOs) anded the ultra-durable Cory Champion (2-7, 2 KOs) his first TKO loss in their scheduled four-round bout.

Welterweight Joey Veazey (11-0, 7KOs) looked impressive in his bout scoring two knockdowns on his way to a four-round unanimous decision over Jose Belloso (4-4, 1KO). Scores were 40-35, and 40-34 twice.

Other Results

  • 4 Round Lightweight- Tabish Faqiri (2-0, 2KO) TKO 2 over Kenneth Agnew (0-2)
  • 4 Round Super Middleweight- Anthony Williams Jr. (6-3-1, 2KOs) MD with Elias Ajuwa (0-2-1)
  • 4 Round Super Lightweight- Carlos Marrero (7-9-3, 1KO) SD over Boris Nde (6-3, 3KOs)
  • 4 Round Light Heavyweight- Vincent Mosca (4-0, 3KOs) TKO 1 over Zak Kelly (2-1, 1KO)
  • 4 Round Welterweight- Victor Williams (5-0, 5KOs) TKO 2 over Courtney Brown (1-3)
  • 4 Round Lightweight- Mehki Phillips (3-0, 3KOs) TKO 2 over Jason Chavez (0-1-1)
  • 4 Round Middleweight- Ezri Turner (2-0-1, 1KO) DRAW with Jeremiah Truhlar (1-3-2)
