Top super welterweights Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk will meet for the vacant WBC super welterweight title on March 30, but it will be far from the first time they’ve shared a ring, as Fundora explained ahead their PPV clash on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“We used to spar Bohachuk all the time,” said Fundora. “I sparred him a lot before I faced Ve’Shawn Owens and the fight after that. We stopped sparring around 2019, maybe early 2020. Bohachuk and I have sparred thousands of rounds together. But that’s in the past, we’re both in different places now as fighters. It’s an honor to have shared so many rounds with him. I wouldn’t rather have my first world title fight against anybody else. He’s a come forward fighter who throws a lot. I know he might be stronger now, but that same aggressive style is what I see. My job is to show the difference between us on March 30.”
With a win against Bohachuk, Fundora will be in line for a potential unification opportunity against reigning WBOchampion Tim Tszyu, who competes in the March 30 main event.
“Of course I’d want to face Tim Tszyu next if we both win,” said Fundora. “He’s the number one guy in the division and I’d be right under him after my fight. I want that fight and I’ll be waiting for it.”
Let’s see if the kid can come back after getting his egged cracked. Tszyu still needs a signature win, and Mendoza wasn’t it, and it won’t be Fundora who lost to Mendoza. I think that a win over Thurman will be Tszyu’s biggest win, and he should fight Charlo next for all the belts, in a perfect world.
I think Charlo is down to one belt. Even this fight, Fundora – Bohachuk, is for one of his old belts.
DMV –
Agreed. Thurman ain’t no walk in the park. He’s going to test tszyu.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Charlo wants any part of tszyu.
And honestly he might just be done with 154 altogether. I bet he really enjoyed his last camp not having to cut that much weight. 160 is probably better suited for him at this point, especially if his brother continues to campaign at 168 in hopes of landing canelo.
Tszyu in 2!
Thinman needs a few more fights to regain his comfidence after being put to sleep by mendoza. Then, he’ll be ready to challenge a top dog or else he’s going going to fail worst than a russian spy satelite lost in mars!
Thurman is not a prove for tzuyu
Tzuyu will win easily by unanimous decicion
I think charlo would be more difficult for tzuyu
I still can’t figure out how Fundora and Bohachuk both jumped over #1 ranked Charles Conwell. I think Conwell beats both these guys on the same night!