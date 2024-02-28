Top super welterweights Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk will meet for the vacant WBC super welterweight title on March 30, but it will be far from the first time they’ve shared a ring, as Fundora explained ahead their PPV clash on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“We used to spar Bohachuk all the time,” said Fundora. “I sparred him a lot before I faced Ve’Shawn Owens and the fight after that. We stopped sparring around 2019, maybe early 2020. Bohachuk and I have sparred thousands of rounds together. But that’s in the past, we’re both in different places now as fighters. It’s an honor to have shared so many rounds with him. I wouldn’t rather have my first world title fight against anybody else. He’s a come forward fighter who throws a lot. I know he might be stronger now, but that same aggressive style is what I see. My job is to show the difference between us on March 30.”

With a win against Bohachuk, Fundora will be in line for a potential unification opportunity against reigning WBOchampion Tim Tszyu, who competes in the March 30 main event.

“Of course I’d want to face Tim Tszyu next if we both win,” said Fundora. “He’s the number one guy in the division and I’d be right under him after my fight. I want that fight and I’ll be waiting for it.”