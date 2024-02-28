Heayweights Efe Ajagba (19-1, 14 KOs) and Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (12-1-1, 10 KOs) will meet in a ten round battle of 2016 Olympians in the co-feature for the April 13 ESPN clash between heavyweights Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson and Ryad Merhy at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The eight-round televised opener features three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2-1, 8 KOs) looking to keep his junior lightweight world title hopes alive against the upset-minded Jose Guardado (15-1-1, 5 KOs). Conceição, a 2016 Olympic boxing gold medalist, is coming off a draw against three-weight world champion Emanuel Navarrete.

In scheduled undercard action, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+:

In a clash between unbeaten junior lightweights, Henry Lebron (19-0, 10 KOs), who is ranked in the top 10 by the WBO and IBF, will face Charly Suarez (16-0, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Hot unbeaten 19-year-old southpaw lightweight Abdullah Mason (12-0, 10 KOs) returns in an eight-rounder against Ronal Ron (14-5, 11 KOs).

Featherweight contender Ruben Villa (21-1, 7 KOs) will fight Cristian Cruz Chacon (22-6-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Local welterweight John Rincon (8-0, 2 KOs) looks to thrill the hometown fans in a six-rounder against TBA.