Wasserman Boxing announced that WBA #7 super welterweight Abass Baraou (14-1, 9 KOs) has signed a new deal with the company. Baraou, who has been promoted by Wasserman’s Kalle and Nisse Sauerland since he made his professional debut in 2018, will fight for the vacant EBU European title on Friday night at the Telford International Centre in Telford, England against Sam Eggington (34-8, 20 KOs) on Channel 5 in the UK. Baraou’s only loss was a split decision against former world champion Jack Culay in 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...