Mundo Boxing will present a boxing card on Friday night at the Tropical Park Equestrian Center in Miami, Florida (7900 SW 40th Street). Headlining will be a ten round light heavyweight clash between former two-time world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) and Oscar ‘Moustro’ Rojas (29-17-3, 17 KOs). The WBA NABA title will be on the line. Angulo’s only losses have been against Edgar Berlanga, David Benavidez, and Zurdo Ramirez.
I thought his fight with Berlanga was close. Benevidez gave him a beating. Just shows you how much more advanced Benevidez is. Angulo is limited but comes to fight