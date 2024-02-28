Roamer Angulo returns Friday Mundo Boxing will present a boxing card on Friday night at the Tropical Park Equestrian Center in Miami, Florida (7900 SW 40th Street). Headlining will be a ten round light heavyweight clash between former two-time world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) and Oscar ‘Moustro’ Rojas (29-17-3, 17 KOs). The WBA NABA title will be on the line. Angulo’s only losses have been against Edgar Berlanga, David Benavidez, and Zurdo Ramirez. Haney-Kingry heats up Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

