WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and top contender “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) hosted a press conference in New York City to promote their 12-round world title clash across the river at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

Ryan Garcia: “When I first came into the game, I just wanted to make a bunch of money and then I did that. But now I want to go for the legacy, I wanna go for the belts and Devin’s in the way. I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything so I’m coming straight for his neck. I promise you, I’m coming straight for you, it’s going to be ugly.”

Devin Haney: “DAZN, they put the bounty up. On April 20th I’m capturing the bounty and we coming home with the victory inshallah…he don’t have the skills. He don’t have the IQ. He don’t have the heart. We’ve seen him quit. We’ve seen you take a knee! And on April 20 it won’t be no different. When it gets hot, you quit!”