WBC super lightweight champion Devin “The Dream” Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) and top contender “King” Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) hosted a press conference in New York City to promote their 12-round world title clash across the river at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.
Ryan Garcia: “When I first came into the game, I just wanted to make a bunch of money and then I did that. But now I want to go for the legacy, I wanna go for the belts and Devin’s in the way. I’m on my vengeance arc. I’m ready to get back in blood in everything so I’m coming straight for his neck. I promise you, I’m coming straight for you, it’s going to be ugly.”
Devin Haney: “DAZN, they put the bounty up. On April 20th I’m capturing the bounty and we coming home with the victory inshallah…he don’t have the skills. He don’t have the IQ. He don’t have the heart. We’ve seen him quit. We’ve seen you take a knee! And on April 20 it won’t be no different. When it gets hot, you quit!”
Tremendous fight. I think Haney has the skills to win and Ryan the power to win also.
Here’s hoping Garcia does us all a favor and KTFO this cat Haney.
Trash talk all part of the skit to sell tickets. Once the bell rings, it’s a different story. Garcia will have his hands full once he realizes defense is the key to victory in beating Haney. Garcia struggles with defense and relies way too much on his offense. He needs both components to beat Haney. Haney TKO late rounds.
Ryan is bigger, hits way harder. has skills that are under rated. Devin was buzzed a number of times by Lomo. Watch the slow motion. If Ryan can touch him it could get very interesting. Haney’s dad is not helping him at this stage of his career. Like papa Roy Jones there is a time to become your own man. Haney senior lives vicariously through his son which is not helping Devin. Haney can’t hurt Ryan so I predict in the 7th to tenth round Ryan will get to him with a body shot and hook to the chin.
ring size will dictate this outcome
Haney is the better boxer at this point. Ryan can’t even stick to a gameplan. I see no way he wins on points. He has to get a lucky shot in to win.
But Haney knows he can’t risk his chin so he will stay on the back foot the entire fight, chin well covered.
Easy money here on a points decision for Haney.
Good matchup. Haney looked like he outweighed Loma by 20 lbs when they met last year, and hasn’t recorded a knockout in 4-and-a-half years. Will Garcia be able to land power shots? What will Garcia do when Haney ties him up on the inside? Can Haney actually be able to hurt Garcia?
Ryan Garcia certainly has balls. he probably loses this one convincingly. but he will make alot of money, as he steps it up again. OTHERS should take note, and do the same.
Never thought I would say this, but I hope the quitter beats the mouth. Look for this fight to go the distance. By the time, it’s all said and done, both of these guys will be bosom buddies laughing all the way to the bank.