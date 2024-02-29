Power-punching lightweight Miguel Madueño (31-2, 28 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round split decision over WBA #14 Justin Pauldo (17-2, 8 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The bout was a slugfest at times with the aggressive Madueño prevailing 95-94, 97-92 on two cards. Pauldo was up 95-94 on the third card. Madueño was deducted a point for hitting behind the head in round five.

Unbeaten light heavyweight KO artist Najee Lopez (10-0, 8 KOs) got all he could handle from Marcos Escudero (14-3, 12 KOs) in a ten round majority decision. Close, competitive fight with both having their moments. Scores were 95-95, 97-93, and a crazy 99-91.

Unbeaten two-time Olympian Tsendbaatar ‘Mongolian Mole’ Erdenebat (9-0, 4 KOs) won his official lightweight debut with an eight round unanimous decision over Mohamed Soumaoro (14-3, 6 KOs). Scores were 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.