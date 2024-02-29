Baraou, Eggington make weight Abass Baraou 153.5 vs. Sam Eggington 153.75

(EBU European super welterweight title) Sultan Zuarbek 134.5 vs. Victor Julio 135.75

Matty Harris 269.5 vs. Amine. Boucetta 231.75

Andrei Dascalu 166.75 vs. Joe Jackson-Brown 170

Ryan Kelly 163.5 vs. Ioan Alexandru Lutic 163.25

Tom Welland 126 vs. Esteban Troestch 121.1

Nick Leahy 147.75 vs. Jake Osgood 145.75

Kaisee Benjamin 150.5 vs. Berman Sanchez 155.75

Gully Power 129 vs. Angelo Turco 134

Elliot Whale 149 vs. Fernando Mosquera TBA

Dan Toward 154.75 vs. Frank Madsen 154.6 Venue: Telford International Centre, Telford, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

Venue: Telford International Centre, Telford, England

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

TV: DAZN, Channel 5 (UK)

