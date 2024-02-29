WBA #1 Otabek Kholmatov (12-0, 11 KOs) and WBA #2 Raymond Ford (14-0-1, 7 KOs) collide for the vacant WBA featherweight world title this Saturday at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. In the co-feature, IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) defends his crown against Reiya Abe (25-3-1, 10 KOs). Both fights will stream on ESPN+.

At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Otabek Kholmatov: “It has been my dream to fight for a world title. I’ve been training my whole life for this. I’m ready…I love to fight. That’s all I have done in my life. So, I’m going to bring the fight on Saturday.”

Raymond Ford: “This means the world to me. I’ve been fighting my whole life for this opportunity. It’s finally here, and I’m going to take full advantage of it…I’m willing to stay for one more fight at 126 if it’s to defend against a champion or a big money fight. If it makes sense, I’m definitely here for it. But it has to be right away. If not, I’m moving up to 130.”

Luis Alberto Lopez: “We know he’s a fighter who likes to move a lot. He likes to be on his toes and moving backward. But if he wants to be the new champion, he’s going to have to come here and fight. We will do everything possible to win early…the faster a unification fight happens, the better for me. It would be great for my career.”

Reiya Abe: “I think Lopez is a good champion. But this will be the day that I show that I’m the best at 126 pounds…the level of boxing in Japan has been improving, and I’m pleased to have been recognized there. The pressure has increased, but I consider it to be necessary to become stronger.”