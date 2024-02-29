February 29, 2024
Boxing News

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • If I be a boxer, I wouldn’t assist to the press conference i would do just two of them one for announce the fight second one a month before the fight and the weigh in it’s a lot of wasted time for the boxers

    Reply

    • All this time the boxers can use it for training, hard, especially Ryan Garcia, who needs to build muscle. He can lift weights instead of being in a press, conference barking like a dog.

      Reply
    • >