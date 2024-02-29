|March 2
DAZN
Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland
(cruiserweight)
Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Minke
(WBA/IBF/WBO female featherweight titles)
|March 2
ESPN
Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford
(WBA featherweight title)
Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe
(IBF featherweight title)
|March 8
DAZN PPV
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou
(heavyweight)
Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker
(WBO interim heavyweight title)
Rey Vargas vs. Nick Ball
(WBC featherweight title)
|March 15
UFC Fightpass
Callum Walsh vs. Dauren Yeleussinov
(junior middleweight)
|March 23
DAZN
Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda
(junior welterweight)
|March 29
ESPN+
Oscar Valdez vs. Liam Wilson
(junior lightweight)
|March 30
Amazon's Prime PPV
Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman
(junior middleweight)
Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz
(WBA super lightweight title)
Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa
(WBA middleweight title)
Sebastian Fundora vs. Serhii Bohachuk
(WBC super welterweight title)
|March 31
Peacock
Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke
(heavyweight)
|April 6
DAZN
Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Lemos
(super lightweight)
|April 13
DAZN
Jordan Gill vs. Zelpha Barrett
(super featherweight)
|April 13
ESPN
Jared Anderson vs. Ryad Merhy
(heavyweight)
|April 20
PPV
Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia
(WBC super lightweight title)
|April 27
DAZN
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall
(super lightweight)
|April 27
DAZN
Ja'Rico O'Quinn vs. Peter McGrail
(super bantamweight)
|May 4
PPV
Canelo Alvarez vs. TBA
(undisputed 168lb title)
|May 6
ESPN
Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery
(undisputed 122lb title)
|May 11
ESPN
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos
(IBF lightweight title)
|May 18
DAZN PPV
Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk
(undisputed heavyweight title)
|June 1
TBA
Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev
(undisputed light heavyweight title)
If I be a boxer, I wouldn’t assist to the press conference i would do just two of them one for announce the fight second one a month before the fight and the weigh in it’s a lot of wasted time for the boxers
All this time the boxers can use it for training, hard, especially Ryan Garcia, who needs to build muscle. He can lift weights instead of being in a press, conference barking like a dog.
Good points, Carlos