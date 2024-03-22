Former world title challenger and WBA #4 rated middleweight Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (37-5, 16 KOs) will fight for the WBA gold middleweight title against WBA #9 super welterweight Johan “Chelo Manotas” Gonzalez (34-2, 33 KOs) in a twelve-round bout on Saturday, June 8 at Bally’s Atlantic City. The event is being promoted by Main Events in association with LaManna’s Rising Star Promotions.

“Working with Main Events is a real honor,” said LaManna. “We’ve been talking about a fight like this for months, almost a year. Thankfully Main Events can see my mission and they can see my drive between fighting and promoting and I’m glad they got behind mean they are taking a chance with me and I’m looking forward to continuing with them in the future.”

Promoter Kathy Duva stated, “Now that he has an opportunity to challenge for the world title, Main Events is happy to step in and help so LaManna can focus exclusively on preparing for the biggest fight of his career. Main Events has a long history promoting boxing in Atlantic City. And a great deal of those fights were promoted in association with Bally’s. We are looking forward to a great promotion.”