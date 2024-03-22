By Bob Ryder

Albert Bell 131 vs Jonathan Romero 131

(10 Round Main Event. Bell currently ranked #1 by WBO)

Antwan Jones 179 vs Vicente Martin Rodriguez 176.5 8 Rounds

James Evans 227 vs Dennis Vance 280 6 Rounds

Angelo Snow 147 vs Ryan Venable 145 4 Rounds

David Craddock 138 vs Kevin Walker 134.5 4 Rounds

Justin Spalding 155.5 vs Johnny Morrison 159 4 Rounds

Jeffrey Hudson 118 vs Khendal Moore 119 4 Rounds

Venue: Glass City Center, Toledo, Ohio

Doors open Friday night at 7 PM with first fight at 8 PM

Promoter: Vick Green (Pulse Boxing)

Tickets at door and Ticketmaster.com