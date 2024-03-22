By Bob Ryder
Albert Bell 131 vs Jonathan Romero 131
(10 Round Main Event. Bell currently ranked #1 by WBO)
Antwan Jones 179 vs Vicente Martin Rodriguez 176.5 8 Rounds
James Evans 227 vs Dennis Vance 280 6 Rounds
Angelo Snow 147 vs Ryan Venable 145 4 Rounds
David Craddock 138 vs Kevin Walker 134.5 4 Rounds
Justin Spalding 155.5 vs Johnny Morrison 159 4 Rounds
Jeffrey Hudson 118 vs Khendal Moore 119 4 Rounds
Venue: Glass City Center, Toledo, Ohio
Doors open Friday night at 7 PM with first fight at 8 PM
Promoter: Vick Green (Pulse Boxing)
Tickets at door and Ticketmaster.com