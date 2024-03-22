March 21, 2024
Boxing News

Weights From Toledo

By Bob Ryder

Albert Bell 131 vs Jonathan Romero 131
(10 Round Main Event. Bell currently ranked #1 by WBO)

Antwan Jones 179 vs Vicente Martin Rodriguez 176.5 8 Rounds
James Evans 227 vs Dennis Vance 280 6 Rounds
Angelo Snow 147 vs Ryan Venable 145 4 Rounds
David Craddock 138 vs Kevin Walker 134.5 4 Rounds
Justin Spalding 155.5 vs Johnny Morrison 159 4 Rounds
Jeffrey Hudson 118 vs Khendal Moore 119 4 Rounds

Venue: Glass City Center, Toledo, Ohio
Doors open Friday night at 7 PM with first fight at 8 PM
Promoter: Vick Green (Pulse Boxing)
Tickets at door and Ticketmaster.com

LaManna to fight for WBA gold

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>