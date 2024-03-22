March 22, 2024
Okolie-Rozanski set for May 24

Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight championship on Friday, May 24th at the Podpromie Arena in Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the USA. Former WBO cruiserweight king Okolie bids to become a two-weight world ruler by taking on the undefeated Rozanski in the champion’s backyard.

Lawrence Okolie: “I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground. Rozanski is a good champion, with an explosive style, but I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”

Lukasz Rozanski: “I’m defending my World Title in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former World Champion. It’s a fantastic fight, for moments like these, I’ve trained hard all my life.”

