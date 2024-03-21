Super lightweights Dalton Smith and Jose Zepeda faced off at the final press conference for their clash on Saturday night at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, England, live on DAZN.

Dalton Smith: “We haven’t looked at Jose as a sliding fighter, he’s only lost at world level, none of those losses have been on the way down. That’s why we took this fight and we’ve prepared for the best of Jose…it’s a jump in class but you’ve seen the level that I’ve progressed through, I’ve been ready for that level for probably two fights now, so this is the perfect time for me now to propel myself and chase those bigger things.”

Jose Zepeda: “Dalton is a young fighter stepping up because he wants to see if he’s at the top level, and I guess we’re going to have to see on Saturday…everyone finds out when they step up a level. I remember when I fought Jose Ramirez, it was the first time that I boxed at the top level and in the first round, as soon as I threw the jab, I knew that I was in there on another level. I think he’s going to find out soon and I give him and his team props for jumping this high and if he believes it, well, we’re going to see on Saturday.”