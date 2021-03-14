Kyoguchi retains WBA 108lb title WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Axel Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night on the Estrada-Chocolatito undercard at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Vega was doing well before he suffered an injury to his right hand in round five and couldn’t continue. Undisputed: McCaskill beats Braekhus again Benavidez, Cruz win in world title eliminators

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

