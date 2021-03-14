WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 13, 2021
Boxing Results

Kyoguchi retains WBA 108lb title

WBA light flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi (15-0, 10 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Axel Vega (14-4-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night on the Estrada-Chocolatito undercard at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Vega was doing well before he suffered an injury to his right hand in round five and couldn’t continue.

Undisputed: McCaskill beats Braekhus again
Benavidez, Cruz win in world title eliminators

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>