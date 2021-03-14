Results from Mohegan Sun Super welterweight Terrell Gausha (22-2-1, 11 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Jamontay Clark (15-2-1, 7 KOs). Gausha dropped Clark with a right hand counter. Clark beat the count, and the bout was waved off during Gausha’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:44. Estrada-Chocolatito Undercard

