Undisputed: McCaskill beats Braekhus again Undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO female welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs) proved she isn’t a fluke by beating former champ Cecilia Braekhus (36-2, 9 KOs) again via ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night on the Estrada-Chocolatito undercard at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. McCaskill was the aggressor from the opening bell and prevailed 100-89, 99-90, 98-91. Braekhus was deducted a point for holding in round seven. Kyoguchi retains WBA 108lb title

