August 1, 2019
Kownacki-Arreola media workout

Undefeated heavyweight Adam Kownacki and former title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola showed off their skills at world famous Gleason’s Gym on Wednesday. They fight on Saturday on FOX at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Adam Kownacki: “I’m ready to go. I’m looking to make a statement on Saturday. It’s been a long full camp and I’m ready for anything Arreola is going to bring…I’m ready to go 12 rounds. I want to get the knockout and we’re going to fire versus fire. The knockout is definitely what we trained for and I’m expecting that result.

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Chris Arreola: “I wouldn’t consider it an upset if I win. I’m here to win. I’m supposed to win. Just because he’s undefeated, that doesn’t mean anything. He’s fought some good fighters, but I’ve fought better…I absolutely have to get the knockout on Saturday. I’m in his backyard. I don’t like judges. I have to get it done as soon as I can Saturday.”

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Also in attendance were unbeaten WBA interim light heavyweight champion “Sir” Marcus Browne and former champion Jean Pascal, who meet in a 12-round duel, plus Brooklyn’s Curtis Stevens, who takes on Wale Omotoso in a 154-pound matchup.

Marcus Browne: “This is going to be fireworks. It’s going to be his last hurrah, so I know he will go down fighting like a champ. I’m ready for it.”

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Jean Pascal: “I’ve proven it already that I’m one of the best. I still believe I’m one of the best in the weight class. Marcus still has to prove that.”

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Curtis Stevens: “Wale Omotoso has never been knocked out, so that gives me something to aim for. I’m going to have the same power as I did at the other weights. The speed is going to be different and everyone is going to see on Saturday.”

Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions
