Sad to report the passing of trainer Beau Williford on Wednesday at his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. Beau lost his fight against lung cancer at the age of 69. Williford boxed professionally as a heavyweight for eleven years, including a bout against former world title challenger Ron Stander in 1976. After he hung up the gloves, Beau started the Ragin’ Cajun Boxing Club in Lafayette. He trained former world title challenger Jason Papillion and female world champ Deirdre Gogarty among others. R.I.P.