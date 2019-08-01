By Héctor Villarreal

Cuban super feather Pablo “El Gallo” Vicente (15-1, 13 KOs), ranked #14 by WBC, stopped Nicaraguan Robin Zamora (14-7, 7 KOs) to claim the WBA Fedelatin title on Wednesday night at the Fantastic Casino Albrook Mall in Panama City, Panama. Vicente sent Zamora to the canvas in round two and finally in the third for the 10 seconds count to win by KO at 2:13.



Local light flyweights squared off in the main event of an exciting card promoted by Rogelio Espiño (TSP Boxing) and George Sarantopoulos (Sparta Promotions). Azael Villar (15-1-3, 12 KOs) knocked Leroy Estrada (16-4, 6 KOs) down twice in round one and once again in the sixth when referee Hector Afu stopped the action at 0:34 declaring Villar the winner by TKO.

Undefeated Cuban featherweight Norlan Yera (10-0, 4 KOs) won a 6 rounds unanimous decision over Nicaraguan William Vargas (3-2, 1 KO).

In the upset of the evening, Felix Montenegro (7-9-1, 6 KOs) knocked out previously undefeated Francisco Pachay (5-1-1, 3 KOs) at 2:41 of the fifth round.