Journeyman super welterweight Jurmain McDonald (7-5, 3 KOs) knocked out previously unbeaten Evan Holyfield (9-1, 6 KOs) in the second round. A right to the jaw finish Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.

Pro debuting lightweight Emiliano Vargas destroyed Mark Salgado (1-2, 1 KO) in the first round. Vargas dropped Salgado twice to end it. Time was 2:09.

Vargas was one of three sons of former world champion Fernando Vargas on the show. Earlier, super welterweight Fernando Vargas Jr. (6-0, 6 KOs) and junior lightweight Amado Vargas (4-0, 2 KOs) both kept their unbeaten records intact.