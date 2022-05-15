By Rocky Morales at ringside

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) annihilated previously undefeated Custio Clayton (19-1-1, 12 KOs) by way of crushing second round knockout in an IBF welterweight title eliminator on Saturday night in the Charlo-Castaño co-feature at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

After an initial feeling out round, the IBF #1 rated welterweight, Ennis, went on a seek and destroy mission and landed a right cross to the temple of his Canadian opponent. Clayton went down hard, flopped around, somehow found his way to his feet but then continued to lose his footing causing the referee to stop the fight. With the victory, Ennis puts himself in line for a title shot against IBF/WBC/WBA welterweight champ, Errol Spence Jr., should a unification with WBO champ, Terence Crawford, not take place.