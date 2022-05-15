By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

In a WBA light heavyweight eliminator, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-0, 30 KOs) of Mazatlán, Mexico, scored a one-sided fourth round KO over former WBA interim champion Dominic Boesel (32-3, 12 KOs) of Freyburg, Germany, on Saturday night at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It was target practice as Ramirez dominated and finally dropped Boesel to end it. Time was 1:33. Ramirez is now the mandatory challenger for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

Zurdo patiently began boxing, popping the jab and following up with inside punches. Referee Thomas Taylor issued a warning to Boesel for holding Ramirez’s head down during the clinch. Ramirez ripped away inside in round two as Boesel stood stationary for the Mexican to target. Zurdo’s inside attack appeared to be softening the German. Stalking in the third, Zurdo continued to target the body as Boesel shelled up and stayed up against the ropes. Coming out to attack in the fourth, Zurdo pumped the jab and backed Boesel ripping inside with uppercuts and cornering the German connecting with a left uppercut and followed by a right in scoring a knockdown and finishing Boesel as referee Thomas Taylor stopped the fight at 1:33 of round four.

With the win Ramirez makes his case as one of the top light heavyweights in the world as he hopes to take on the winner of Arthur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. or perhaps the fight, he has been chasing for quite some time WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, who is coming off a decision win over Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla