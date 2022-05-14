May 14, 2022
Boxing Results

Charlo-Castano undercard results

By Rocky Morales at ringside

In opening bout action from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, heavyweights opened up the action of a scheduled twelve bout card. Debuting Argentinian heavyweight, Luciano Sanchez (1-0, 1KO), made quick work out of fellow debutant Adrian Silva (0-1), stopping him at just 1:37 of the opening round of a scheduled four round bout.

In other action, debuting super lightweight, Jose Mejia (1-0, 1KO) stopped Matthew Reed (1-3) by way of knockout at 2:27 of the second round of a scheduled four round bout.

In another heavyweight bout scheduled for six rounds, Cuban heavyweight, Geovany Bruzon (7-1, 6KO) had an easy time with Daniel Najera (9-8-1, 4KO) who dropped his fifth consecutive bout. It was a second round knockout victory and time of the stoppage was 2:39 of the second round.

The fourth bout of the evening featured two undefeated lightweights with Anthony Cuba (4-0, 3KO) stopping outclassed Oscar Acevedo (7-1, 1KO) who most would not have recognized as an undefeated fighter by seeing him fight. Acevedo kept the quick knockout streak of the day alive with a second round stoppage at 2:11 of the second round.

