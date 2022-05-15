By Rocky Morales at ringside
In a rematch, unified WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 18KO) captured the undisputed super welterweight title with a scintillating tenth round knockout victory over now former WBO champion, Brian Castaño (17-1-2, 12KO) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. In round ten, Charlo dropped Castano twice to get the victory and become undisputed.
After a measured opening two rounds, action picked up in the third round with Castaño starting to land some heavy blows.
The fourth, fifth and sixth round was tremendous back and forth action bringing the capacity crowd to its feet on numerous occasions.
By the end of the sixth round, Charlo was looking the worse for wear but in round seven he started boxing more and retook control of the fight and Castaño didn’t seem to have the energy to change that.
Charlo, despite winning the eighth and ninety rounds, never took his foot off the gas and Castaño looked like a beaten fighter.
With both fighters exchanging in the tenth, Charlo landed an uppercut that stunned Castaño and shortly afterward a left hook put him down awkwardly. Castaño got up in no condition to continue but the referee allowed him to fight on. Charlo immediately jumped on Castaño and unloaded on him until he slumped down again, leading the referee to finally stop the fight.
Time of the stoppage was 2:33 of the tenth round and with the victory, Jermell Charlo becomes the undisputed super welterweight champion and enters the P4P best discussion, as well.
And boom…there goes the dynamite!
Charlo proved me wrong and he looked good! Who’s next?
Castano has been put in his 2nd class place… bring on the hate filled torrents about arrogance and “class” while ignoring ability and results. SALUTE, Charlo! Castano has 2 good fights left in him, if that . Posters on this site love drunk catchers.
Tszyu
Great toe to toe fight, my vote for fight of the year.
Hi Frank … its Chuck Williams former WBC … hope to see you at IBHOF next month … you are right … helluva back and forth fight … and I loved the sportsmanship between the fighters after the fight … great comments mutually showing respect
Charlo did his home work, well done was a good fight.
Tszyu in 2!
I like shit talking but good sportsmanship after the fight is over. Damn good fight.
What a battle! Put some respect on his name. Jermell Charlo 7th undisputed champ ever in the 4 belt division and 1st ever at 154. All respect due.
Nevermind, no Charlo vs. Castano 3.
Great job by Charlo. Charlo fought less off the ropes this time to minimize Castano’s sharp combination punches on the ropes.
Charlo also snapped that jab to Castano’s gut, which can quietly throw off an opponent’s rhythm. I thought Castano would have kept Charlo on the ropes to fire off combination punches 1-12, but Charlo made nice adjustments this time.
Well, I say put Fundora in there to see if Charlo can solve, “The Fundora Code.” I do not believe Tszyu is ready.
From the get go Charlo was the better man; more accurate, more polished, great win. Crawford has been talking about facing Charlo, what I saw tonight tells me that it won’t be an easy fight for him and that Jeramell has a great chance to win
Charlo was excellent in this fight…that focus…intensity..sharp counters….He usually shows..added great footwork and invested in early round body shots…just wanted it more…fought a well disciplined fight….Castano tough as hell… began to tire in latter rounds…throughout the fight made key mistake of “following a puncher”….got caught…Just a helluva fight….Both fighters put on a great show…Congrats Charlo…well deserved win….
The series fights between Charlo and Castaño shows how good boxing can be. Respect to both fighters. If only Crawford-Spence would deliver the anticipation and excitement. I hope so.
Like him or not, Charlo is a student of the game and made adjustments in the end. The fight changed in his favor after that sixth round. Castano is very good, and knows how to apply intelligent pressure and swift combination punching; but like I said previously, there is something to getting wobbled several times and the resistance eventually wears off on a fighter. He may be chinny now. No way the ref should have allowed that fight to continue, he almost got a good fighter killed. Tszyu might need to fight a Julian Williams or Jeison Rosario type before getting in there with Charlo. Fundora will get slept by Charlo, but it will be fun while it lasts. Time for Charlo to move up to 160 IMO.
I liked both brorhers in the early days as they seem to respect their mom, but both have major skills but both have turned into douches!
Castaño’s face first pressure fighting style finally caught up with him here. Cracking performance by Charlo
If only Thomas Hearns could still make 154…sigh