By Rocky Morales at ringside

In a rematch, unified WBC, WBA and IBF world champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 18KO) captured the undisputed super welterweight title with a scintillating tenth round knockout victory over now former WBO champion, Brian Castaño (17-1-2, 12KO) on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. In round ten, Charlo dropped Castano twice to get the victory and become undisputed.

After a measured opening two rounds, action picked up in the third round with Castaño starting to land some heavy blows.

The fourth, fifth and sixth round was tremendous back and forth action bringing the capacity crowd to its feet on numerous occasions.

By the end of the sixth round, Charlo was looking the worse for wear but in round seven he started boxing more and retook control of the fight and Castaño didn’t seem to have the energy to change that.

Charlo, despite winning the eighth and ninety rounds, never took his foot off the gas and Castaño looked like a beaten fighter.

With both fighters exchanging in the tenth, Charlo landed an uppercut that stunned Castaño and shortly afterward a left hook put him down awkwardly. Castaño got up in no condition to continue but the referee allowed him to fight on. Charlo immediately jumped on Castaño and unloaded on him until he slumped down again, leading the referee to finally stop the fight.

Time of the stoppage was 2:33 of the tenth round and with the victory, Jermell Charlo becomes the undisputed super welterweight champion and enters the P4P best discussion, as well.