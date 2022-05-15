By Jeff Zimmerman at ringside

In the main event at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, one of Dallas’ biggest stars over the last 20 years welterweight Charles Hatley (30-3-1, 21 KOs) got knocked out in the second round by Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (19-2, 14 KOs) out of Uzbekistan, who earned the WBC USNBC belt with the victory. Najmitdinov, a southpaw, came out firing left-handed bombs, but the veteran Hatley adapted and covered up and threw combinations of his own to thwart the initial onslaught. After Hatley tasted the power of Najmitdinov, he seemed ready to make it a fight and go some rounds. There was also a cut over Najmitdinov’s right eye that looked like it could become a problem if the fight went deep. In the second round of the scheduled ten, Hatley came out more aggressive and landed a nice counter right. But soon after, Najmitdinov wobbled Hatley with a powerful left hand and dropped another left hook square on the jaw that put Hatley awkwardly on his back. Hatley did everything in his power to get back to his feet, but referee Ruben Perez saw that Hatley was in bad shape and waived it off. The time was 2:18 of round two.

In an exclusive interview with Fightnews.com® leading up to the fight, Hatley talked about his career and the ups and downs but felt great at 36 and was ready to make another run at a world title. In one of his biggest fights of his career, he went to Australia and beat the legend Anthony Mundine for the WBC silver belt, only to lose his next fight to world champion Jermell Charlo, who won the undisputed title at 154 on the same night. Since the Charlo lost, Hatley has fought only five times, but felt fresh leading up to the fight and ready to go. If this turns out to be Hatley’s last fight, he had a good career as he was one of the first stars out of Dallas over the last two decades and led a boxing renaissance for the city that led to the emergence of unified welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr., former 140lb champ Maurice Hooker and rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. Hatley should be proud, if he indeed, hangs up the gloves for the last time.

Shurretta Metcalf vs. Danielle Bennett

Super bantamweight Danielle Bennett (5-1,1 KO) out of Missouri came to the hometown of the popular Shurretta “Chiccn” Metcalf (10-4-1 2 KOs) from Dallas and escaped with a majority decision to earn the vacant NABF super bantamweight title in an eight rounder. Metcalf opened the fight popping her jab but had difficulty catching the taller southpaw. Bennett had success early in the exchanges, but Metcalf kept coming forward and bloodied the face of Bennett. Bennett gained confidence as the fight wore on as Metcalf tried her best to cut off the ring. In a very entertaining battle, Bennett earned the decision with scores of 78-74, 79-73 and 76-76. Christy “The Coalminer’s Daughter” Martin was ringside calling the fight and was greeted by Bennett after the fight as Bennett paid tribute to the hall of famer and boxing legend.

Ray Ximenez Jr vs. Eric Manriquez

Featherweight Ray Ximenez Jr. (20-2, 4 KOs) out of Dallas used a strong body attack and fast hands to slow down Eric Manriquez (7-14-1, 3 KOs) from Houston, who came out fast in the first round and won a hard-fought unanimous decision in front of a raucous Dallas crowd. Ximenez, has long been a crowd favorite, and tonight he did not disappoint as he showed his speed and ring generalship against the bull-like Manriquez. In the third round, Ximenez landed a five shot body attack that clearly hurt Manriquez who backed up from the shots. Manriquez had no quit in him as he was more than happy to exchange and in the six and final round, they both did just that to the final bell. Ximenez earned the unanimous decision with scores of 58-56, 59-55 twice.

Edwin Pena vs. Waldo Zamudio

Lightweight and hometown favorite out of Dallas and the Montoya Boxing Gym, Edwin Pena (1-0-1, 1 KOs), put on a spectacular performance as he dropped the tough Waldo Zamudio (0-6) once in the second and twice in the third before the fight was waived off, as Pena earned the knockout victory for his first win as a pro. Pena got a draw in his first pro fight. Both guys went toe-to-toe from the opening bell, but Pena used big shots to the head and body to slow down Zaudio out of Pasadena, Texas. The time of the knockout was 1:33 in the third round of the scheduled four.

Josh Shipman vs Thomas Hawkins

In the opening bout in Dallas at The Bomb Factory, heavyweight Josh Shipman (4-2, 2 KOs) squared off against Thomas Hawkins (4-12, 1 KOs) in an all-out slugfest over four rounds. Shipman, outweighed by 40lbs, used a diverse attack to the head and body against the 250llb southpaw. Shipman worked the head and body, but could not stop the veteran Hawkins. Hawkins, a southpaw, showed he was more than game as laned some heavy shots. In the end, the busier Shipman scored a unanimous decision, 40-36, on all scorecards. The show was promoted by new promoter Kingdom Boxing, in their second show this year. Boxing legends Christy Martin and Jeff Mayweather were on the pay-per-view broadcast and Roy Jones Jr. was in the building making an appearance.