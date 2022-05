Christy Martin Exclusive Interview By Jeff Zimmerman Fightnews.com® caught up with woman’s boxing trailblazer and hall of famer Christy “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Martin Saturday night in Dallas as she was commentating fights with Jeff Mayweather for Kingdom Boxing. Martin discussed the Taylor-Serrano classic, it’s impact on woman’s boxing, the Jake Paul effect and so much more in this exclusive interview. _ Roy Jones Jr. Exclusive Interview Najmitdinov wins big in Dallas against Hatley Like this: Like Loading...

