WBO world light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) scored a hard fought eleventh round KO over mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (18-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia. The first four rounds were close. Kovalev won rounds five and six. Yarde came on and had Kovalev reeling from body shots in rounds seven and eight. The 36-year-old Kovalev, however, then dominated the spent Yarde for the rest of the fight. Finally, in round eleven Kovalev KO’d a completely gassed Yarde with a hard jab! Time was 2:04.