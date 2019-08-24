WBO world light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) scored a hard fought eleventh round KO over mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde (18-1, 17 KOs) on Saturday night at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia. The first four rounds were close. Kovalev won rounds five and six. Yarde came on and had Kovalev reeling from body shots in rounds seven and eight. The 36-year-old Kovalev, however, then dominated the spent Yarde for the rest of the fight. Finally, in round eleven Kovalev KO’d a completely gassed Yarde with a hard jab! Time was 2:04.
Good performance by Kovalev. Clearly not the same fighter he was 5 years ago but I’m sure Oscar and Canelo will get a shot at him late this year.
What a great fight!
From my perspective, both came out as winners: Kov showed one more time that he still belongs to the elite in this division. Yarde showed that he could seriously challenge someone as experienced as Kov for at least 8 rounds. He will only get better and there is no shame or real disadvantage in this loss.
Yarde had a lot of COCKY on his face when he stepped into the ring but I saw no COCKY when he left the ring and according to the bias announcers, Yarde won the fight.