Unbeaten super lightweight Darwin “Pay the” Price (15-0, 8 KOs) impressively knocked out Aaron Herrera (35-11-1, 24 KOs) with a short right hand in round two. Time was 2:58.

Bantamweight Damien Vazquez (14-1-1, 7 KOs) and Josue Morales (9-10-4, 0 KOs) battled to a six round majority draw. Scores were 58-56 Vazquez, 57-57, 57-57. Vazquez is a younger brother of ex-world champ Israel Vazquez.

Super welterweight Raymond Guajardo (3-0, 2 KOs) scored a TKO over McArio del Castillo (0-2) in round one. Quick stoppage.

Featherweight Sean Garcia (5-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Nestor Robledo (7-10-2, 0 KOs) over four rounds. 40-36 3x.