A clash between cruiserweight KO artists surprisingly went the full twelve rounds with WBC #1 Ilunga Makabu (26-2, 24 KOs) winning a majority decision over previously unbeaten Aleksei Papin (11-1, 10 KOs) in a bout for the WBC silver title on Saturday night at the Traktor Sport Palace in Chelyabinsk, Russia. It was a hard-fought battle of attrition with both fighters digging deep. Makabu dropped Papin in the final 30 seconds, then Papin rocked Makabu in the ten seconds. Scores were 113-113, 115-113, 115-113, so the late knockdown won it.