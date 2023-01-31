Former heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has called on International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to ban all Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games. “The Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians,” stated Klitschko. “They have the gold medal in deportation of children and rape of women. You cannot put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you will be an accomplice of this abominable war.”

The IOC has indicated that they want Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 games as neutral parties.

