January 31, 2023
Boxing News

Klitschko calls for Olympic ban against Russians

Former heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has called on International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach to ban all Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2024 Paris Games. “The Russians are Olympic champions in crimes against civilians,” stated Klitschko. “They have the gold medal in deportation of children and rape of women. You cannot put your Olympic emblem on these crimes because you will be an accomplice of this abominable war.”

The IOC has indicated that they want Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 games as neutral parties.

_

Wilson ready for Navarrete Friday

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Enough of the politics! Klitschko needs to stop it with the ban on Russian fighters. They didn’t do anything wrong. He’s just being an idiot at this point.

    Reply
    • >