Undefeated IBF #13 super lightweight Richardson Hitchins and promoter Eddie Hearn pose for a selfie today in New York City. Hitchins (15-0, 7 KOs) takes on fellow unbeaten John Bauza (17-0, 7 KOs) for the IBF North American and USWBC titles on Saturday night’s Matchroom Boxing card at Madison Square Garden. Hitchins is the main male attraction on a card headlined by two undisputed female championship fights.

“It’s been a while since I’ve boxed in my city,” said Hitchins. “It’s a homecoming I’ve craved for some time. That is enough to get you up for it. It’s going to be a special night and it’s the perfect venue and platform to showcase my skills and make a wider statement to the division.

“I just need to go out there and deliver. I’ve got the talent to do major things in the sport, but I must keep improving. Day by day, week by week, month by month, fight by fight.

“We’re making up for lost time and put myself into a position where I need to be. I should be in a better place by now but it’s God’s plan.

“It’s all changed now, I feel relevant, there’s a purpose and there’s activity. It was hard to stay dedicated before. If I had no fight in the diary, from time to time may have switched off a little in the training more so from wandering. Now I’ve got to stay on weight and on track because there’s another fight day fast approaching. Mentally, it’s refreshing. I’m dedicated to the sport, and I just want to stay busy and stay sharp.

“It’s one of the most competitive divisions in boxing. There’s a lot of punchers in the 140 division, Regis Prograis gets people out of there and I think that’s a realistic matchup for later this year or next. I believe I belong with the top-level guys in the division and I’m ready to show that this year.”