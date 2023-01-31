By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#3 super-featherweight Liam Wilson (11-1, 7KO’s) will be facing former WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1,30KO’s) for the vacant WBO 130-pound championship on Friday at the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona, televised on ESPN.

“It’s crazy man,” Wilson told news.com.au of the chance to fight for a world title. “It’s just around the corner. I haven’t done it yet. That’s the last job I’ve got to do. I’ve done the hard work in training. I’ve got a fight to win and that’s to become world champion. It’s been a dream of mine for many years. I made a promise to my dad when I was a young kid that I’d be world champion for him one day.”