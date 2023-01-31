By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO#3 super-featherweight Liam Wilson (11-1, 7KO’s) will be facing former WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (36-1,30KO’s) for the vacant WBO 130-pound championship on Friday at the Diamond Desert Arena in Glendale, Arizona, televised on ESPN.
“It’s crazy man,” Wilson told news.com.au of the chance to fight for a world title. “It’s just around the corner. I haven’t done it yet. That’s the last job I’ve got to do. I’ve done the hard work in training. I’ve got a fight to win and that’s to become world champion. It’s been a dream of mine for many years. I made a promise to my dad when I was a young kid that I’d be world champion for him one day.”
Wilson in 2! Come on Aussie!!!
A tough task going up against Navarrete with just 12 pro fights. That “one day” may not be this fight.
Liam is ranked much higher than many of the other more established fighters at lightweight. He’s Australian and gets fast tracked to a vacant title.
But this seems to be too soon.
He needs to work with Jaime Munguía’s handlers and build a following and cash in. Liam already has a KO loss.
navarette has experience what does liam have?
Cannon fodder! How does this guy even get a shot!
Wilson may have a little more experience than it seems. He’s been boxing since he was 12 years old. He had 38 amateur fights where Navarrete didn’t have any (it doesn’t appear) which is often the case w fighters out of Mexico. Wilson’s opposition to date isn’t that bad.. probably will be a pretty good fight. Navarrete grinds him down for 10th round TKO.