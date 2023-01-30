Bonus Shot of the Day Fight week is underway for the undisputed doubleheader featuring Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, live worldwide on DAZN. The four fighters joined promoter Eddie Hearn for a first face-off at Edge at Hudson Yards this morning to kick-off the historic event in style. Boxing back in NYC on Feb 23 Like this: Like Loading...

