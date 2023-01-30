Fight week is underway for the undisputed doubleheader featuring Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday February 4, live worldwide on DAZN. The four fighters joined promoter Eddie Hearn for a first face-off at Edge at Hudson Yards this morning to kick-off the historic event in style.
I don’t know what I’m less interested in, Jake Paul’s circus act, Floyd & Manny doing exhibitions, or women’s boxing.
Damn that’s a lot of hardware on the left side! Makes you feel bad for the woman without a belt!!
this is a great female main event you guys gotta watch Serrano who im picking to KO Cruz within 10 and Baumgardner to stop Makhaled then both fight each other for Undisputed supremacy at 126 and 130 it will be the first time ever done in Boxing male or female
No thanks, I’d rather watch paint dry!
I’ll be there in person. Anyone questioning Serrano’s ability ain’t a boxing fan.