Former female world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (23-2, 4 KOs) will battle Taynna Cardoso (5-1, 1 KO) in a eight round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23.
In the co-feature, light heavyweight Frederic “French Revolution” Julan (12-2, 10 KOs) will clash with Decarlo “3medno” Perez (19-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) will fight in a six-round super bantamweight contest and three additional fights will soon be added.
The event is being promoted by Boxing Insider in association with DiBella Entertainment.
Cardoso might actually beat Heather Hardy.