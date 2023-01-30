Former female world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy (23-2, 4 KOs) will battle Taynna Cardoso (5-1, 1 KO) in a eight round super featherweight bout in the main event at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan, on Thursday, February 23.

In the co-feature, light heavyweight Frederic “French Revolution” Julan (12-2, 10 KOs) will clash with Decarlo “3medno” Perez (19-7, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Elon “El Leon” de Jesus (4-1, 3 KOs) will fight in a six-round super bantamweight contest and three additional fights will soon be added.

The event is being promoted by Boxing Insider in association with DiBella Entertainment.