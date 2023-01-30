Former unified junior middleweight world champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd (24-2, 16 KOs) will return on March 4 for the first time since a June 2021 split decision loss to Luis Arias. Hurd will take on Armando Reséndiz (13-1, 9 KOs) in a Showtime-televised ten round middleweight bout at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“Y’all must’ve forgot, but I’m back to remind you what ‘Swift’ Jarrett Hurd is all about,” said Hurd. “I’m in a new weight class and I’m looking to dominate like I did at 154 pounds. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’ve been working on in the gym and display my talents on March 4. I know Reséndiz is going to make the most of this opportunity, but I’m ready to make a big statement of my own.”

Hurd-Resendiz will be the co-main event for the clash between former world champions, Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (22-1-1, 17 KOs) and Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (24-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBC interim featherweight title. The telecast will also a clash of unbeaten young middleweights as Amilcar Vidal (16-0, 12 KOs) and Elijah Garcia (13-0, 11 KOs) meet in a 10-round attraction.