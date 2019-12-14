Davies Entertainment has announced that knockout artist James Kirkland (34-2, 30 KO) has signed a two year, six-fight co-promotional deal with Warriors Boxing. After a four year layoff, Kirkland returned to the ring in August of 2019 and has won his first two fights convincingly by way of knockout.

“My only goal has been to get back on top and with this kind of team surrounding me I feel like it’s only a matter of time before it happens,” said Kirkland, who will be in attendance at tonight’s Terrence Crawford fight in New York.