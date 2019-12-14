By Joe Koizumi

WBO female 108-pound champion Tsunami Tenkai, 107.75, impressively kept her WBO 108-pound belt as she took the initiative against game Filipino mandatory challenger Jessebelle Pagaduan, 107.5, and finally halted her with her incessant attack at 1:40 of the eighth round on Saturday in Kagoshima, Japan.

Tenkai, in her first appearance at her native place, displayed a good performance and swept almost all rounds with her busy combinations from the start. Pagaduan fought well against the more experienced veteran, but Tenkai finally turned loose with a flurry of punches that prompted the ref Nakamura call a well-received halt.

Prior to the stoppage, Surat Soikrachan (Thailand) and Edward Ligas (Philippines) both tallied 69-64, ex-Japanese 122-pound champ Takeo Harada 70-63, all in favor of Tenkai.

Promoter: Yamaki Promotions.