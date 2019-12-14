Advertisements

December 14, 2019
Boxing Results

Tenkai stops #1 Pagaduan, retains WBO female 108lb belt

Tsunami
Photo: Boxing Beat
By Joe Koizumi

WBO female 108-pound champion Tsunami Tenkai, 107.75, impressively kept her WBO 108-pound belt as she took the initiative against game Filipino mandatory challenger Jessebelle Pagaduan, 107.5, and finally halted her with her incessant attack at 1:40 of the eighth round on Saturday in Kagoshima, Japan.

Tenkai, in her first appearance at her native place, displayed a good performance and swept almost all rounds with her busy combinations from the start. Pagaduan fought well against the more experienced veteran, but Tenkai finally turned loose with a flurry of punches that prompted the ref Nakamura call a well-received halt.

Prior to the stoppage, Surat Soikrachan (Thailand) and Edward Ligas (Philippines) both tallied 69-64, ex-Japanese 122-pound champ Takeo Harada 70-63, all in favor of Tenkai.

Promoter: Yamaki Promotions.

Tsunami 1
Photo: Boxing Beat
Kirkland team announces promotional deal
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>