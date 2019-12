Unbeaten super lightweight Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (16-0, 15 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Francisco Javier “Tarasko” Hernández (12-2-1, 7 KOs) on Saturday night in Ensenada, BC, Mexico. Aguilar knocked down Hernandez in the second round and got the stoppage in the following stanza.

In the co-feature, super welterweight Carlos “Chema” Ocampo (27-1, 17 KOs) won by fourth round TKO when Adolfo “Fofi” Moreschi (18-5, 7 KOs) didn’t come out for round five.