Advertisements

December 14, 2019
Boxing Results

Bohachuck moves to 17-0, 17 KOs

Unbeaten WBC #14 super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuck (17-0, 17 KOs) defeated Carlos Galvan (17-10, 16 KOs) via knockout in the fifth round of a walk-out bout on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Time was 1:40.

Bohachuk
Photo: Kyte Monroe-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

“I felt very well,” said Bohachuck. “It was a quality opponent for a tune-up fight. I fought not too long ago. It was good fight to finish the year. Now it’s time to get some rest and prepare for the next fight.”

In another walk-out bout, super welterweight Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (13-1, 8 KOs) stopped Fernando Carcamo (23-11, 18 KOs) via knockout at 1:46 of the first round.

Ortiz KOs Solomon to retain WBA gold title
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>