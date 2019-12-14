Unbeaten WBC #14 super welterweight Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuck (17-0, 17 KOs) defeated Carlos Galvan (17-10, 16 KOs) via knockout in the fifth round of a walk-out bout on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Time was 1:40.



“I felt very well,” said Bohachuck. “It was a quality opponent for a tune-up fight. I fought not too long ago. It was good fight to finish the year. Now it’s time to get some rest and prepare for the next fight.”

In another walk-out bout, super welterweight Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (13-1, 8 KOs) stopped Fernando Carcamo (23-11, 18 KOs) via knockout at 1:46 of the first round.