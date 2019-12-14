Advertisements

December 14, 2019
Rivera and Laureano remain unbeaten

Heavy-handed Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (16-0, 12 KOs) went up to the cruiserweight division against “Mighty” Joe Jones (11-2, 8 KOs) and scored an eight round shutout on Friday night in front of an enthusiastic crowd at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. Scores were 80-72 3x.

In the co-main event, super lightweight “Action” Anthony Laureano (13-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision against Angel “Aztec Warrior” Hernandez (17-14-2, 11 KOs) by scores of 79-74, 79-74, 77-76.

Super lightweight Omar “The Beast” Bordoy (10-1, 3 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision against late replacement Dieumerci “Elephant Man” Nzau (11-11, 8 KOs). Scores were 80-72 3x.

Hometown welterweight Derrick “Bad Boy” Whitley II (6-1-1, 0 KOs) suffered a cut over his right eye from an accidental headbutt by Jermaine Corley (3-8, 1 KO) during the second round. The ringside physician halted the action after two rounds and the fight, by rule, was a “no decision.”

Welterweight prospect Jeffrey Torres (6-0, 4 KOs) kept his undefeated record intact, pitching a six round shutout over Antonio Chaves Fernandez (now 9-40-4, 3 KOs).

Light heavyweight Leandro “Buscape” Silva (2-3, 1 KO) ruined the homecoming for local fighter Angel “The Black Rican” Vazquez (0-2) in the walk-out bout with a fourth round TKO.

