By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #2 lightweight Ryan García could be setting the stage to challenge undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos in Australia this year. Garcia, a social media phenom with 8.7 million Instagram followers, said the highlights of his fight with Luke Campbell had over 18 million views.

“There’s a reason why they (DAZN) want me to fight Kambosos because the subscriptions that come in when I fight,” García told CompuBoxTV. “The viewership, maybe triple of Haney. I got way less [money] than Devin Haney from DAZN, but I was bringing in way more subscriptions…nothing against Haney, but he’s not willing to put it all on the line to get the knockouts to destroy somebody like I am. He’s there to win the fight. I’m going to win the fight, but I’m putting it all on the line to sleep you and land that shot to knock you out.”