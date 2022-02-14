February 14, 2022
Boxing News

Kingry takes aim at Kambosos

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #2 lightweight Ryan García could be setting the stage to challenge undisputed WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC franchise champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos in Australia this year. Garcia, a social media phenom with 8.7 million Instagram followers, said the highlights of his fight with Luke Campbell had over 18 million views.

“There’s a reason why they (DAZN) want me to fight Kambosos because the subscriptions that come in when I fight,” García told CompuBoxTV. “The viewership, maybe triple of Haney. I got way less [money] than Devin Haney from DAZN, but I was bringing in way more subscriptions…nothing against Haney, but he’s not willing to put it all on the line to get the knockouts to destroy somebody like I am. He’s there to win the fight. I’m going to win the fight, but I’m putting it all on the line to sleep you and land that shot to knock you out.”

Boxing back in Orlando March 26

