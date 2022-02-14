Thirteen new members have been elected to the Pennsylvania Boxing Hall of Fame (PABHOF). Leading the Class of 2022 are all-time greats Bernard Hopkins and Michael Spinks along with former world champions Michael Moorer and Freddie Pendleton. Other boxers to be inducted include title challengers Zahir Raheem and Lou Bizzarro, as well as old-timers Battling (Al) Murray and Dick Welsh. In the Non-Boxer Category, matchmaker Harold Moore, referee Tommy Reid, manager-advisor Rob Murray, and trainers Tony Bersani and Tom Yankello were also elected.

This will be the 64th class of inductees by the PABHOF, the longest-running boxing hall of fame in the world. The date and venue of the event have not yet been determined, but the 2022 PABHOF ceremony is expected to take place this summer. For more information, please contact John DiSanto (609-377-6413 / [email protected]).