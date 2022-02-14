Unbeaten featherweight Andranik Grigoryan (14-0, 3 KOs) will defend his NABA featherweight title against Otabek Kholmatov (9-0, 9 KOs) in the main event of Bally Sports’ premiere telecast of their new monthly fight series kicking off March 26 at the Caribe Royal Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

In the co-feature bout, unbeaten junior middleweight prospect Anthony Velazquez (10-0, 9 KOs) will face an opponent TBA in a fight scheduled for eight rounds. The televised opener will be a heavyweight showdown with unbeaten Norman Neely (10-0, 8 KOs) taking on Hector Perez (7-3, 3 KOs).

“We are committed to putting on highly competitive fights that the fans watching in person and on Bally Sports on TV or streamed on Display Social will enjoy. The main event features two fighters risking their undefeated records. The winner will be in position to fight for a world title in the near future,” said EntroBox CEO Ron Johnson.

The fight card will take place at the luxurious Caribe Royale Orlando and is presented by Bally Sports Present – Entrobox Championship Boxing, brought to you by American Dream Presents in association with Box Lab Promotions.