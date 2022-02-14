By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

IBF cruiserweight champion Mairis Breidis (28-1, 20 KOs) will defend the championship against IBF #3 Jai Opetaia (21-0, 17 KOs) on April 6 in Australia and will be promoted by Dean Lonergan.

“I brought Manny Pacquiao to Australia to fight Horn and I can tell you this fight between Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis was far more complex to negotiate than Pacquiao-Horn,” Lonergan told The Australian newspaper. “The level of detail in the contracts are nothing short of incredible, but that’s what happens when you’re dealing with a company that has the scale and power of Wasserman.

“I was never concerned that Briedis would fight Jake Paul instead because Paul doesn’t fight real boxers. If Jake Paul took that fight it would be a very short night for him – Briedis has never been off his feet and wins most of his fights by knockout.

“Jai has to win this fight,” Lonergan continued.” “His whole world will change if he becomes world champion.

“Our first defense would be against an Australian, likely Jason Whateley (9-0, 8KO) who is from Victoria, and within two or three fights we could easily move him up to heavyweight…there are massive fights there. And Canelo has talked about stepping up to cruiserweight so there are potentially massive opportunities down the road for Jai should he defeat Briedis.”